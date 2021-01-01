For 30 years, Cinder's Charcoal Grill has been cookin' your favorite steak sandwiches, gourmet burgers, fish fries, salads and hearty grilled sandwiches. Our meat is cut and ground daily and then grilled to perfection over a real charcoal fire. Handmade soups and salads round out our menu.

We are a family-owned, family-run restaurant / bar and grill with two locations in Appleton - South Kensington Dr. and West Wisconsin Ave. Our staff is friendly and our food is fresh and good. Making us the perfect family restaurant in Appleton.